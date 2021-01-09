Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.37. Avnet posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion.

AVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

In related news, Director Oleg Khaykin acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $290,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 16.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 32.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the third quarter worth $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.96. The stock had a trading volume of 750,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,083. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.91. Avnet has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $42.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

