Axe (AXE) Price Reaches $0.0663 on Major Exchanges

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Axe has a market cap of $349,062.50 and approximately $51,726.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axe has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0663 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges including FreiExchange, Hotbit and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AceD (ACED) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000196 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 51.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners . The official website for Axe is axerunners.com

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

