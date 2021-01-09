Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.26.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZUL. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James cut Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. Azul has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $149.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Azul will post -6.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 101.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 21,562 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Azul by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 146,354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 101.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 16,221 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Azul by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

