BaaSid Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $17,443.00 (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, BaaSid has traded down 45% against the U.S. dollar. One BaaSid token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BaaSid has a market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $17,443.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00043162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,699.00 or 0.04147382 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00033630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.84 or 0.00290086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012887 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid is a token. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BaaSid

BaaSid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars.

