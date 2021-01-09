Balancer (BAL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $104.26 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Balancer has a market cap of $131.93 million and $104.26 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Balancer has traded up 29.4% against the US dollar. One Balancer token can currently be bought for $19.00 or 0.00046766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Balancer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00023187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00106157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 68.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.62 or 0.00717776 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00219275 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00052380 BTC.

About Balancer

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed

Balancer Token Trading

Balancer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.