Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) & Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) and Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Bally’s has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eldorado Resorts has a beta of 2.8, meaning that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bally’s and Eldorado Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bally’s $523.58 million 2.76 $55.13 million $1.81 26.17 Eldorado Resorts $2.53 billion 3.07 $81.00 million $1.47 53.61

Eldorado Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Bally’s. Bally’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eldorado Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bally’s and Eldorado Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bally’s 0 1 1 0 2.50 Eldorado Resorts 0 2 5 0 2.71

Bally’s currently has a consensus target price of $55.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.54%. Eldorado Resorts has a consensus target price of $45.71, suggesting a potential downside of 41.99%. Given Bally’s’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bally’s is more favorable than Eldorado Resorts.

Profitability

This table compares Bally’s and Eldorado Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bally’s -3.21% -1.12% -0.16% Eldorado Resorts -5.62% 7.93% 1.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.8% of Bally’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Eldorado Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 40.3% of Bally’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Eldorado Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eldorado Resorts beats Bally’s on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado. As of September 30, 2020, it owned and operated nine casinos that comprise 10,359 slot machines, 300 gaming tables, 54 stadium gaming positions, 49 dining establishments, 26 bars, 1,290 hotel rooms, and 4 entertainment venues, as well as a horse racetrack. The company was formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Bally's Corporation in November 2020. Bally's Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino. The company also operates Isle Casino HotelBlack Hawk and Lady Luck CasinoBlack Hawk land-based casinos; Isle Casino Racing Pompano Park, a casino and harness racing track; Isle Casino Bettendorf, a land-based single-level casino; Isle Casino Waterloo, a single-level land-based casino; Isle of Capri Casino Hotel Lake Charles, a gaming vessel; Isle of Capri Casino Lula, a two dockside casino; Lady Luck Casino Vicksburg and Isle of Capri Casino Kansas City dockside casinos; Isle of Capri Casino Boonville, a single-level dockside casino; Isle Casino Cape Girardeau, a dockside casino, and pavilion and entertainment center; Lady Luck Casino Caruthersville, a riverboat casino; and Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin, a casino property. In addition, it operates Tropicana Casino and Resort, Atlantic City, a casino and resort; Tropicana Evansville, a casino hotel and entertainment complex; Lumière Place Casino, Tropicana Laughlin Hotel and Casino, MontBleu Casino Resort & Spa, and Grand Victoria Casino; Trop Casino Greenville, a landside gaming facility; Belle of Baton Rouge Casino & Hotel, a dockside riverboat; and Racelinebet.com. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 28 gaming facilities with approximately 30,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals; 800 table games; and 12,600 hotel rooms. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

