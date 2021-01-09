Banano Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.63 Million (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, Banano has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $96,984.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00022989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00039503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00105021 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.50 or 0.00583142 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005082 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,463,657 coins and its circulating supply is 1,185,260,185 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc

Buying and Selling Banano

Banano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.