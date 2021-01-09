Bank of Ireland Group plc (BIRG.L) (LON:BIRG) Trading Down 2.7%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (BIRG.L) (LON:BIRG) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.55 ($0.05). Approximately 232,219 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 445,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.05).

The company has a market capitalization of £38.32 million and a PE ratio of -6.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.19.

Bank of Ireland Group plc (BIRG.L) Company Profile (LON:BIRG)

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

