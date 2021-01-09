Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank7 from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bank7 from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Bank7 stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.21.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSVN. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank7 by 237.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 78,100 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 121,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 49,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank7 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

