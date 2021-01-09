Base Protocol (BASE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $465,460.00

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and $465,460.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Base Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00002646 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00023177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00104381 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.17 or 0.00558365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00215970 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00050656 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 7,861,424 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,426,710 tokens. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org

Base Protocol Token Trading

Base Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

