BASIC (BASIC) Trading Up 3.5% This Week

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One BASIC token can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. BASIC has a total market cap of $23.96 million and $825,541.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00022980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00106274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 69.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.92 or 0.00716417 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.06 or 0.00220837 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00052280 BTC.

BASIC Token Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,561,833,961 tokens. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

Buying and Selling BASIC

BASIC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

