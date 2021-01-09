Beam (BEAM) Trading 29.7% Higher Over Last Week

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Beam has a market capitalization of $27.57 million and approximately $11.15 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Beam has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 78,400,440 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy . Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.