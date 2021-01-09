Bean Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last week, Bean Cash has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar. One Bean Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $32.15, $20.33 and $51.55. Bean Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $1,900.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000042 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 194% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000063 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

Bean Cash (CRYPTO:BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 3,974,237,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN . The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum

Bean Cash Coin Trading

Bean Cash can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

