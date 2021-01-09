BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BeatzCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $442,217.44 and approximately $128.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001224 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000028 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000065 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,197,230,405 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

