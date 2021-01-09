Beaxy Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,218.00 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. One Beaxy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $5,218.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00039052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.88 or 0.00277777 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00028664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,165.34 or 0.02842613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012067 BTC.

Beaxy Token Profile

Beaxy is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,316,707 tokens. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

