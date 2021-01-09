Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Hits $72.20

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Beefy.Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $72.20 or 0.00177532 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $51,742.00 worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00016874 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 53.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

Beefy.Finance Token Trading

Beefy.Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

