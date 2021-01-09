Beetle Coin (BEET) Tops One Day Volume of $50,052.00

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 37.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $24.68, $7.50 and $20.33. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $312,024.19 and approximately $50,052.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 115.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 251,477,510 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io . Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $5.60, $33.94, $32.15, $24.68, $13.77, $10.39, $51.55, $18.94, $7.50, $24.43 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.