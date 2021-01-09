Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0772 on Exchanges

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0772 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and STEX. Beldex has a market capitalization of $75.66 million and approximately $511,572.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007336 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000070 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex . The official website for Beldex is beldex.io

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

