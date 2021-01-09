Bella Protocol (BEL) Reaches Market Cap of $15.95 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.95 million and approximately $9.53 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bella Protocol has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bella Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00042930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00034126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 45.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.38 or 0.03624708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.98 or 0.00289747 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012884 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol is a token. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,500,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

