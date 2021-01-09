BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.30.

A number of research firms have commented on BRBR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Bank of America upgraded BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

BRBR opened at $25.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. The company has a market cap of $989.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $25.59.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.69 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 65.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

