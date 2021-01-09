Benchmark Protocol Price Hits $0.20 (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $864,003.19 and $19,180.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benchmark Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00023488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00107266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 68.4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.75 or 0.00706746 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00218036 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00051888 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Token Profile

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 33,486,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,226,694 tokens. Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

