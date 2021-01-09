Benz (BENZ) Price Down 38.4% Over Last Week

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded down 49.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Benz has a market capitalization of $636.07 and $1,032.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, Benz has traded down 38.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Benz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00023802 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00108610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $293.43 or 0.00721675 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00055078 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00219362 BTC.

Benz Coin Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io . Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID

Benz Coin Trading

Benz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Benz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Benz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.