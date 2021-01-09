Beowulf (BWF) Price Hits $0.0142 on Major Exchanges

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Beowulf token can currently be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Beowulf has traded 39.5% higher against the dollar. Beowulf has a market capitalization of $14.25 million and approximately $37,663.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Beowulf Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com

Beowulf Token Trading

Beowulf can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beowulf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beowulf using one of the exchanges listed above.

