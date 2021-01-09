Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RHHVF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Roche presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:RHHVF opened at $345.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.12. Roche has a 1 year low of $281.04 and a 1 year high of $399.00.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Analyst Recommendations for Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)

