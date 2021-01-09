Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RHHVF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Roche presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:RHHVF opened at $345.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.12. Roche has a 1 year low of $281.04 and a 1 year high of $399.00.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

