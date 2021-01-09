Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BHLB shares. Compass Point raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

BHLB stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $32.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $983.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.40. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $97.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,023.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 299.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 210.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,188 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

