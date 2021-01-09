Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) (ETR:BDT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) (ETR:BDT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €33.40 ($39.29).

Several research firms have commented on BDT. Berenberg Bank set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Warburg Research set a €41.50 ($48.82) price target on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) stock opened at €41.45 ($48.76) on Friday. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €25.00 ($29.41) and a 1 year high of €56.00 ($65.88). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €38.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €34.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.42. The company has a market cap of $418.45 million and a P/E ratio of 112.03.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) Company Profile

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

Analyst Recommendations for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) (ETR:BDT)

