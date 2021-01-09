Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) (ETR:BDT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) (ETR:BDT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €33.40 ($39.29).

Several analysts have weighed in on BDT shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Warburg Research set a €41.50 ($48.82) price target on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) stock opened at €41.45 ($48.76) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €38.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €34.41. The company has a market cap of $418.45 million and a P/E ratio of 112.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.42. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €25.00 ($29.41) and a 1 year high of €56.00 ($65.88).

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

