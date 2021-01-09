Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.19.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,403,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Best Buy by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,067 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Best Buy by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,557 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Best Buy by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 88,992 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 36,464 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $107.57 on Friday. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

