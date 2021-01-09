Bezant Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,089.00 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Bezant has a total market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $5,089.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. One Bezant token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00042834 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 65.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.83 or 0.04142506 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00032519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.86 or 0.00289373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012467 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant (BZNT) is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

