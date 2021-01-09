BHPCoin (BHP) Achieves Market Cap of $13.29 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded down 1% against the dollar. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Bithumb and BCEX. BHPCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.29 million and $2.73 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00023910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00107141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 56.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.59 or 0.00686660 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00215872 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00052973 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html

BHPCoin Coin Trading

BHPCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, DigiFinex and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

