BiblePay (BBP) Price Down 33.1% Over Last Week

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. In the last week, BiblePay has traded down 33.1% against the dollar. BiblePay has a total market capitalization of $163,955.64 and approximately $27,748.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiblePay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, C-CEX and SouthXchange.

About BiblePay

BiblePay is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,552,987,248 coins. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org. The official message board for BiblePay is forum.biblepay.org. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay.

BiblePay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BiblePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

