Bigbom (BBO) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9,103.00

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Bigbom has a total market capitalization of $111,248.65 and $9,103.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bigbom token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, Kyber Network and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Bigbom has traded up 41.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00041540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.86 or 0.03460421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.84 or 0.00283319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00030579 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012730 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bigbom Token Profile

Bigbom (BBO) is a token. It was first traded on April 4th, 2018. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 tokens. The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bigbom’s official website is bigbom.com

Bigbom Token Trading

Bigbom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Kyber Network and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bigbom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bigbom using one of the exchanges listed above.

