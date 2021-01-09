BigUp Price Down 89.1% Over Last Week (BIGUP)

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded 83.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 9th. One BigUp coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BigUp has a market capitalization of $1,765.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BigUp has traded down 89.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BigUp Coin Profile

BigUp (BIGUP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 12th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. The official website for BigUp is bigup.club . BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing

Buying and Selling BigUp

BigUp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BigUp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BigUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

