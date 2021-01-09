Binance Coin (BNB) Market Cap Tops $6.21 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $43.02 or 0.00104827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.21 billion and approximately $593.48 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00023164 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.46 or 0.00566425 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00216948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00050887 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00018176 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 176,406,561 coins and its circulating supply is 144,406,561 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Binance Coin Coin Trading

Binance Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

