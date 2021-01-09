Binance USD (BUSD) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $2.25 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00041223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.07 or 0.03547020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.54 or 0.00284592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00030681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012920 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00022784 BTC.

Binance USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

