BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.21.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $7.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 3.03. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $8.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $109,378.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,543.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 160.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,559.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

