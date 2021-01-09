Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $307.03.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen cut shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $318.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

In related news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,891,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Biogen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 76,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $252.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.24. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

