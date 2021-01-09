Biologix Hair (OTCMKTS:BLGX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.33

Biologix Hair Inc (OTCMKTS:BLGX)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.33 and traded as low as $0.06. Biologix Hair shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 4,180 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.

About Biologix Hair (OTCMKTS:BLGX)

Happy Town Holdings, Inc operates as a development stage pharmaceutical and cosmeceutical company. It engages in the research, development and commercialization of therapeutic pharmaceutical and cosmeceutical products and therapeutic methods for the treatment of human hair loss, including products for hair regeneration, hair loss prevention, and the treatment of alopecia aereata.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Biologix Hair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biologix Hair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.