Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Trading 2.5% Higher

Bioqual, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $82.00 and last traded at $82.00. 100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 50 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.37.

Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter. Bioqual had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.92 million during the quarter.

Bioqual, Inc provides research, development, pre-clinical, and testing/assay services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer.

