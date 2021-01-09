Birdchain Tops 1-Day Volume of $73,004.00 (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 490.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 9th. Birdchain has a total market cap of $952,290.50 and $73,004.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Birdchain has traded up 1,935% against the dollar. One Birdchain token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00023803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00109308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 64.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.25 or 0.00720821 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00056441 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.00219214 BTC.

Birdchain Token Profile

Birdchain's total supply is 287,504,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,384,276 tokens.

Birdchain's official website is www.birdchainapp.com

Birdchain Token Trading

Birdchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

