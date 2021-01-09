Bismuth Market Capitalization Tops $2.36 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $5,017.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001024 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 149.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 26,619,810 coins and its circulating supply is 19,003,217 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.