BitBall (BTB) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.29 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One BitBall token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,922.98 or 0.99689842 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007604 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00015740 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001982 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00009998 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000311 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00045004 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 tokens. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.