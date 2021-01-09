Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $300,773.00

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $56.33 million and approximately $300,773.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitball Treasure token can currently be bought for $125.17 or 0.00303619 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00104918 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011934 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000149 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012269 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001723 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

