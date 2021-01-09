BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $212,802.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, Bibox and Bit-Z.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00042873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,499.95 or 0.03688265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.38 or 0.00291082 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00031882 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012766 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) is a token. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bit-Z and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

