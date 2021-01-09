Bitcloud Price Tops $0.0041 on Top Exchanges (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 9th. Bitcloud has a market cap of $144,287.94 and approximately $19.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,467,124 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.