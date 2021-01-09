BitCoen Price Up 54.8% This Week (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 76.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One BitCoen coin can now be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $180,311.73 and approximately $989.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitCoen has traded 54.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoen alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.06 or 0.00477063 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,234.51 or 0.95958368 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 70% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.