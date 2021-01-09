Bitcoin Atom Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for $0.0848 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $63.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000042 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.