Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.52 Million

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 9th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $304.72 million and $5.52 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for about $16.41 or 0.00040284 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,727.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $455.60 or 0.01118660 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.77 or 0.00181123 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001782 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

