Bitcoin Cash Price Up 75.6% Over Last 7 Days (BCH)

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2021


Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 45.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 75.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $626.12 or 0.01537188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $11.65 billion and $15.37 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,731.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.
  • Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00055166 BTC.
  • Steem (STEEM) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000579 BTC.
  • Unobtanium (UNO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00147148 BTC.
  • Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001861 BTC.
  • DragonVein (DVC) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000137 BTC.
  • Counterparty (XCP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003283 BTC.
  • Crown (CRW) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000210 BTC.
  • DAOBet (BET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.
  • Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,600,862 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

