Bitcoin Cash Price Up 75.6% Over Last 7 Days (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 45.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 75.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $626.12 or 0.01537188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $11.65 billion and $15.37 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,731.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00055166 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00147148 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001861 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000210 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,600,862 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.