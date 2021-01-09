Bitcoin Classic Trading Up 27.8% This Week (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $11,533.15 and $6,880.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

